When Sunny Leone Encouraged All Women To Make Their Own Decisions; Read On

Sunny Leone is a popular actor who has essayed a variety of roles in Bollywood. She has spoken about parenthood and its challenges several times. She opened up about her motherhood challenges and how she dealt with the challenges in life and overcoming them in one of her past interviews.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Sunny Leone talked about how she never liked the word ‘feminist’ or ‘feminism’ and how she thought that people should be just good. She also added on how she believed that each woman should make her own life decisions and do what she needs to do for her futures long she was not doing anything hurtful or illegal. She also shared the details about her journey in India’s entertainment industry and mentioned how her experience working in the Telugu industry. She stated how the work ethics in the Telugu industry was different as compared to Bollywood.

Sunny Leone spoke about how the hardest thing about adoption was finding the right partner who would take that journey with her. Speaking about their parenting style, she mentioned how she and Daniel followed a very American style of raising their daughter where they promoted independence in which their daughter had their own room and her own space.

Apart from this, Sunny Leone also talked about how she handled the situation when she became a victim of some nasty comments when she adopted her daughter. She said that she had no idea about it as she was busy raising her and doing what a mother would do. She also stated how it did not affect her as the trollers weren’t living in her house or in her head nor did they know of her intentions in life. Sunny also urged people to feel happy that a child went to a loving home and even people must take care of other homeless kids.

As Sunny Leone’s family has now got two more members, she has gained a lot more responsibilities in life and is maintaining a balance between her work life and her family. As she has been a part of several popular projects in her career so far, let’s have a look at some of Sunny Leone’s movies.

