Sunny Leone Nails The 'Marathi Mulgi' Avatar In 'Rangeeli Raat Ka' For 'Battle Of Bhima'

On December 11, 2020, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and shared a teaser of her latest dance number Rangeeli Raat Ka in the movie titled The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. In the new song, Sunny is featured in a new style as she turns into a ‘Marathi Mulgi’. She can be seen performing Lavani in the song. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The movie will feature Arjun Rampal and Digangana Suryavanshi.

Sunny Leone plays a spy who poses as a dancer in her upcoming flick

In the song, Sunny is draped in a pink coloured saree with a golden border. She has her eyes kohled up and wore dark pink lipstick. She applied a chaand tikka on her forehead and wore a gold necklace and a combo of green coloured and gold bangles which complimented her look. Her hair in the first half of the video is tied up in a bun and she wore a gajra as well. In the latter half of the video, her hair is styled in loose beach waves and kept loose as she dances to the tunes of Rangeeli Raat Ka.

Many of her fans expressed their excitement in the comments section as they were amused to see Sunny in her new avatar. Salim Javed dropped a red heart and a fire emoticon. A fan wrote, “Super” another one commented, “Wow” with several heart-eye emoticons.

A user penned a long caption expressing his love, “You are my shining star on a cloudy night, you are my rainbow on a stormy day, you are my blooming flower over the misting rain, and most importantly, you are my sun when I need you to brighten my day. I love you”. Another user commented, “U stolen our heart in both sides”.

The Battle of Bhima Koregaon is an upcoming historical drama set between 1795 and 1818, which is directed and produced by Ramesh Thete. The movie features Arjun Rampal, Sunny Leone, Abhimanyu Singh and Digangana Suryavanshi in the pivotal roles. Arjun Rampal plays a Mahar warrior while Sunny Leone will be seen playing a spy who poses to be a dancer. The historical drama is expected to release in the second half of 2021.

Image Source: A still from Rangeeli Raat Ka

