Taapsee Pannu's Fierce Courtroom Drama Movies To Watch: From 'Pink' To 'Thappad'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is one such actor who has always been critically acclaimed for essaying powerful women-oriented roles. She began her Bollywood journey in 2013 with a comedy movie Chashme Badoor alongside Ali Zafar. Since then she essayed versatile roles of being an undercover cop to being a sharpshooter. However, her fierce roles in discomforting courtrooms were highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Here is a list of courtroom dramas that Taapsee Pannu was a part of.

ALSO READ| Taapsee Pannu Says Her Character In 'Game Over' Taught Her To 'live In The Moment’

Pink

Pink is a 2016 social-thriller film helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Pink stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The plot of Pink revolves around the life of three young and independent women.

One unfortunate night, three girls find themselves in a resort with three strangers. When one of these strangers tries to molest a girl, however, she manages to escape. She, later on, finds themselves implicated in a criminal case. A retired lawyer steps forward to help them clear their names.

ALSO READ| Desi Hacks: How To Fix Leaking AC Just The Way Taapsee Pannu Did

Mulk

Mulk is a 2018 court-room drama movie helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. Shot in Lucknow and Benaras, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of a Muslim family.

They are trying to reclaim their honour after a family member gets involved in terrorism. Mulk was regarded as a voice for that section of Indian society which works tirelessly to get rid of prejudice around a certain community in the contemporary world.

ALSO READ| Taapsee Pannu Remembers How Shoot Life Was Before COVID-19 With A 'Game Over' BTS Pic

Thappad

Thappad is a 2020 drama movie helmed by Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-series. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie portrays the story of Amrita whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when her husband slaps her at a party. The movie sees how Amrita files a case of divorce in the quest to regain her self-identity. The movie was praised for its social message, screenplay and direction however was criticised for its slow pace.

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar Or Taapsee Pannu: Whose Pairing With Vicky Kaushal Was Loved More?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.