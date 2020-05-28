Taapsee Pannu, Other Actors Who Shared Screen With 'Race 3' Actor Saqib Saleem

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem Qureshi worked as a model before beginning his film career. While doing television commercials, Saqib Saleem gained interest in films and started auditioning for film roles. Even though Saleem has acted only in a few films, he has worked some renowned superstars from Bollywood. Check out the list.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem have worked together in Dil Juunglee. The romantic comedy-drama is helmed by Aleya Sen. Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem, the film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Nidhi Singh, Ayesha Kaduskar, Srishti Shrivastava and Santosh Barmola. Released in the year 2018, Dil Juunglee received mixed reviews. The film failed at box-office but Tappsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem's chemistry was praised.

Rhea Chakraborty

Saqib Saleem has two movies with Rhea Chakraborty. The duo was first seen together in Mere Dad Ki Maruti, directed by Ashima Chibber. The comedy-drama film received positive reviews from the critics. The second movie that starred the duo was Dobaara: See Your Evil. The film is an official adaptation of the 2013 American horror film Oculus.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi and Saqib were spotted together in the horror drama film, Dobaara: See Your Evil. The supernatural film drama stars Vikram Khakhar and stars Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem in lead roles, with Adil Hussain, Lisa Ray, Abhishek Singh, and Rhea Chakraborty in supporting roles. Dobaara: See Your Evil had a very low box office collection.

John Abraham

Saqib Saleem played a supporting role in John Abraham and Varun Dhawan starrer, Dishoom. The action and drama film was commercially successful at the box office, earning more than Rs. 150 crores worldwide. The Rohit Dhawan directorial also featured Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist. Dishoom is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Rohit Dhawan and Tushar Hiranandani.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah worked opposite Saqib Saleem in Race 3. The action-thriller is helmed by Remo D'Souza and produced under Tips Films and Salman Khan Films. Apart from Daisy and Saqib, the film also features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Freddy Daruwala.

