Taapsee Pannu’s Transformation From When She Entered The Bollywood Industry Till Now

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry today. She has won many hearts by her versatile acting and great on-screen skills. After giving blockbuster movies like, Pink, Badla, and the most recent, Sandh Ki Aankh, the actor has definitely made her unique mark in this industry. After giving huge successes in the Telegu film industry, Taapsee Pannu debuted in the Bollywood industry with Chashme Badoor (2010). She has been in the Hindi film industry for almost a decade now and has been very successful in creating a huge fan-base for herself. Here is how Taapsee Pannu has transformed since the time she entered the Bollywood industry till now-

Taapsee Pannu’s transformation

Taapsee Pannu is known for playing simple yet bold characters. Taapsee’s on-screen looks have also always been subtle and mature. She made her Bollywood debut through Chashme Baddoor (2013) where she played a girl-next-door character. Her look was mostly simple for the entire movie. She has seen sporting casuals for most of her scenes. After a year without releases, she starred with Akshay Kumar in Neeraj Pandey's film Baby (2015), where she played the character of an undercover agent, Shabana Khan.

Taapsee Pannu appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's courtroom drama Pink (2016). With a worldwide earning of â‚¹1.08 billion, Pink emerged as a commercial success and received critical acclaim, earning the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Taapsee Pannu's performance also garnered her a nomination for the Zee Cine Award for Best Actress. Taapsee's look in Pink was bold and exhibited confidence.

In 2017, Taapsee Pannu played the lead character in many movies like, the romantic comedy Running Shaadi, followed by the naval war drama The Ghazi Attack, both of which were average grossers. She next reprised her role of Shabana Khan in Naam Shabana, a spin-off of Baby (2015). In her final release of the year, Taapsee collaborated with David Dhawan in the action-comedy Judwaa 2, a reboot of 1997 iconic comedy Judwaa. She and Jacqueline Fernandez played the love interests of Dhawan's characters. Taapsee's appeared in a glamourous, never-seen-before avatar in the film. The movie became a major commercial success with earnings of more than â‚¹1.35 billion in India.

In 2018, Taapsee's career took off as she had four releases, Dil Juunglee, Soorma, Mulk and Manmarziyaan. All the movies did average at the box-office. However, her character of a lawyer in Mulk got her many awards for her performance.

She began 2019 by playing a businesswoman in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Badla, which marked her second collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan. The film became successful at the box office grossing over â‚¹1.3 billion worldwide. Her second release was the drama Game Over, a bilingual film in Tamil and Telugu. She next played a devoted wife who cares for her army husband as a nurse despite first fulfilling her dream of becoming a scientist in the Jagan Shakti-directed Mission Mangal, a space drama about the contribution of the scientists to India's 2013 Mars Orbiter Mission.

Her last 2019 film was Tushar Hiranandani's biographical film Saand Ki Aankh, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, in which she played sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar. This was the first time in her career that she portrayed a character that was so much older than her actual age. She was nominated for her second consecutive Filmfare Critics Best Actress Award and won both the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress and the Screen Award for Best Actress (Critics). In 2020, Taapsee Pannu was seen in Anubhav Sinha's female-oriented drama Thappad. The movie is about a woman filing a divorce after her husband slaps her. Co-starring Pavail Gulati, it received a positive response and was moderately successful. Taapsee was seen mostly in Punjabi dresses and Saris in the film.

