How 'WandaVision' Team Got The Right Look In Terms Of Costumes And Visual Effects

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision. They are two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. WandaVision captures specific eras throughout the series when it came to production design, costume design and visual effects.

Also Read: How The WandaVision Team Got The Right Look In Terms Of Cinematography

WandaVision costume design

WandaVision costume design was looked after by Mayes C. Rubeo who ensured the cast wardrobe enhanced the authenticity of each episode. Rubeo said that it was rare to find a story that arcs through so many decades, without the characters ageing. Rubeo says she has favourite costumes from every episode. "The suit Vision wears and the wedding dress we made for Wanda for the opening titles were my favourite creations from that episode. They were both made from scratch, and Paul loved the suit and tie so much he was sad it couldn't be used for the whole episode. Wanda’s dress was a beautiful homage to Audrey Hepburn."

As the series segued from black and white to colour, Rubeo collaborated with the director of photography and production designer to ensure they achieved the perfect overall look. She describes the first three episodes as ' particularly stunning,' including a psychedelic 1970s print dress for Wanda in the third episode. Rubeo said, "I think part of the wonder of this show is the strong and fast change between eras and broadcasting styles. The sets, hair, make-up and costumes, as well as the photography, set the scene beautifully."

Also Read: Is David Schwimmer In WandaVision? Read On To Know Who Plays The Titular Character

WandaVision production design

WandaVision production design was looked after by production designer Mark Worthington who said that it was interesting that they were not just dealing with the different eras. He meant that the visual language and vocabulary of a sitcom are actually really specific and it changes radically between decades. Worthington says, "I Love Lucy had really simple little apartments that looked like theatre sets. When you get to The Dick Van Dyke Show, you are starting to get really interesting period references and a little fun, modern design comes into it. The Brady Bunch has '70s wild beautiful colours."

According to Worthington, the idea of setting the story within traditionally lighthearted sitcoms adds to the mystery. He said that what interested him about this story was that dichotomy because these sitcoms are not just these fluffy things and that they imply a much darker idea which he found it to be really beautiful." Worthington also had to consider the series’ evolution from black-and-white to colour. He informed that half of film history is in black and white so reentering this space was interesting because they discovered some stuff about how colours work in a black-and-white space.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Actor Elizabeth Olsen Admits Being 'freaked Out' After MCU Show's Offer

WandaVision visual effects

According to WandaVision visual effects supervisor Tara DeMarco, filmmakers studied practical effects and early days visual effects of television and film from each era. DeMarco said for the first three episodes they used puppeteered props, practical film cuts and rewind effects. While filmmakers leaned into the effects used during the era that inspired the episodes—technology that improved with each era—they enhanced the look using today's tools.

DeMarco said, "We used contemporary technology to help remove the wires and smooth the cut but many of the effects were shot in-camera. We occasionally used CG to bolster the storytelling in a beat where we were missing a wire gag. For example, Wanda's kitchen in the first episode is a blend of practical puppeteered floating objects and CG ones created later to fill out the scene." The show airs on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Creator Jac Schaeffer Opens Up About Struggles Of Figuring Out The Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.