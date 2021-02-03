Armaan Jain Shares Pic Wife Anissa, Cousin Riddima Kapoor Pour Love

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra complete one year of being man and wife today. In addition to the same, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his better half and him, who are currently vacationing in Uttarakhand. The picture, that sees Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra don apparel that will help them with the state's climate, received love and appreciation from all corners of the internet, including his own cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Shahani. The picture of the two and the comment by Riddhima can be found below.

Also Read: Armaan Jain Announces 'Kitchen Tales'; Kareena, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain Congratulate

Armaan Jain's pic with wife Anissa Malhotra

The comment by Riddhima Kapoor:

About Armaan Jain's wedding:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor And And Sister Karisma Wish Their Sister-in-law Anissa With Throwback Pics

Armaan Jain's wedding ceremonies took place in two Mumbai-based hotels, namely Grand Hyatt and St. Regis, as per the website of WeddingSutra, the company who supposedly put the ceremonies together. The two tied the knot nearly two months prior to the worldwide lockdown that was imposed by the governments of the world at a time when the coronavirus pandemic was in its infancy stages, which means that the affair in question was an elaborate one. As per the reports, Armaan's cousins, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma were seen in high spirits at the time of the wedding. The report even states that the newly-wed couple were, in fact, childhood sweethearts.

Also Read: Armaan Jain Rings In 30th Birthday With Wife Anissa Malhotra At Maldives; See Pics

In order to wish the couple on the occasion of their first year as a husband and wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories in order to wish her "favourites" a very happy wedding anniversary. The screenshot of the same, which can be found below, sees that for the same, Kareena chose to go with a picture from the time of Armaan Jain's wedding, which sees him all decked up as a groom alongside his bride, Anissa. The picture can be found below as well as on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story.

The post:

As far as the couple's personal lives are concerned, the two are currently spending some quality time together in order to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. No details regarding the two's upcoming professional commitments are available at the moment. More information will be shared as and when available.

Also Read: Armaan Jain’s Home Has A Very Comfortable Vibe; Check Out Stunning Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.