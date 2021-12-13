Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of the most awaited Bollywood affairs. The couple tied the knot in an extremely private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While fans were eager to catch a single glimpse of the couple's nuptials and pre-wedding festivities, they are now treating them with back-to-back pictures via Instagram. While Katrina Kaif recently unveiled some precious moments from her D-day, here is how Vicky Kaushal reacted while seeing his bride in her wedding ensemble.

Katrina Kaif looked regal in her red coloured wedding ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actor recently shared a series of photos from her wedding day. She wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work. The lehenga had broad embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. She also paid homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots and chose a custom-made veil with handmade kiran. The actor completed her gorgeous look with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. She wore bespoke bridal jewellery made with uncut diamonds in 22k gold and hand-strung pearls.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's bridal look

Katrina Kaif's royal look as a bride seemingly left Vicky Kaushal in awe of her. The Bollywood diva looked so beautiful that no wonder Vicky Kaushal could not stop smiling while watching her walk down the aisle with her sisters. A picture of this special moment is currently surfacing on the internet. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's million-dollar smile when he saw Katrina on their wedding day.

Vicky Kaushal opted for an ivory silk sherwani designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The groom's silk sherwani had intricate marori embroidery and gold-plated Bengal Tiger buttons. He also donned a shawl made with tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. His Safa (turbon0 was made with silk tissue and had a handcrafted kilangi. The actor accessorised his look with a statement necklace with studded emeralds, diamonds, quartz, and tourmalines in 18k gold.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in the attendance of their family and close friends. The couple chose the 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, for their royal wedding. The couple was rumoured to be dating for the past few years.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@vickykatrinafanclub