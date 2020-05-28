Salman Khan's Production 'Hero' Was Offered To Vinod Khanna Too? Learn More Facts

Quick links:
Salman Khan has produced several Bollywood blockbusters including Sooraj Pancholi starrer Hero. The action-drama flick has a romantic storyline. Hero is directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-written by Umesh Bist. Check out the trivia and lesser-known facts about the action drama film, Hero.
Hero is an official remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film of the same name, starring Jackie Shroff. The Salman Khan production stars Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. While Sooraj is the son of actor Aditya Pancholi, Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Sunil Shetty. Hero released on September 11, 2015, worldwide and received mixed reviews.
The story revolves around Sooraj Kaushik, a gangster from Mumbai who meets Radha Mathur, daughter of the city's Chief of Police, IG Shrikant Mathur. Sooraj, under instructions from his gangster father, Suryakant 'Pasha' Ranade, kidnaps Radha because Shrikant brought evidence against Pasha in court. The two eventually fall in love.
