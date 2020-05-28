Salman Khan's Production 'Hero' Was Offered To Vinod Khanna Too? Learn More Facts

Salman Khan has produced several Bollywood blockbusters including Sooraj Pancholi starrer Hero. The action-drama flick has a romantic storyline. Hero is directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-written by Umesh Bist. Check out the trivia and lesser-known facts about the action drama film, Hero.

Trivia and lesser-known facts about the film Hero (2015) -

The Bharat actor has crooned the title and first song of the film, Main Hoon Hero Tera.

Hero is an official remake of the Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Sheshadri starrer of the same name released in the year 1983.

In the film, Aditya Pancholi plays the role of Sooraj Pancholi's father who is also his real father.

Late Ram Kelkar's family, the writer of the original film Hero (1983), filed a case on Salman Khan and Subash Ghai's production house Mukta Arts as the makers allegedly did not offer them promised royalty.

According to the reports, in August 2013, it was rumoured that Govinda and Vinod Khanna will also star in the remake film.

Later in October, the co-producer Subhash Ghai announced Salman Khan's special appearance in the film.

By February 2014, it was confirmed that Athiya Shetty will make her acting debut in the remake film opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

In the original Hero, Govinda was reportedly signed for Sanjeev Kumar's role. However, he later opted out.

Vinod Khanna was reportedly signed for Shammi Kapoor's role from the original Hero. He later opted out too.

The film's mahurat shot was shot at the Gateway Of India.

About Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty Starrer 'Hero' -

Hero is an official remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film of the same name, starring Jackie Shroff. The Salman Khan production stars Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. While Sooraj is the son of actor Aditya Pancholi, Athiya Shetty is the daughter of actor Sunil Shetty. Hero released on September 11, 2015, worldwide and received mixed reviews.

The story revolves around Sooraj Kaushik, a gangster from Mumbai who meets Radha Mathur, daughter of the city's Chief of Police, IG Shrikant Mathur. Sooraj, under instructions from his gangster father, Suryakant 'Pasha' Ranade, kidnaps Radha because Shrikant brought evidence against Pasha in court. The two eventually fall in love.

