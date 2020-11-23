Where Was 'Rang De Basanti' Filmed? Take A Look At The Shoot Locations Of The Hit Film

Rang De Basanti starring Aamir Khan, released in 2006 and got a massive success at the box office. It also got a huge response from the critics as well as the audiences. The plot of the film follows a group of cynical and directionless youngsters who are awakened by a tragedy and decide to step up to the corruption in the system. A large duration of the film also covered the period of the freedom struggle of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad. Rang De Basanti filming locations have played a significant role in the authentic visuals of the film. Read below to find out where the Aamir Khan starrer was filmed.

Where was Rang De Basanti filmed?

Rang De Basanti was filmed at various eye-catching locations which provided the right background to catch the essence of several scenes. Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan is one of the most iconic Rang De Basanti shooting locations where several scenes of the movie were shot, according to IMDb. The scene where the main characters hold a protest against the government was filmed at India Gate in Dehli. New Dehli has provided several locations for Rang De Basanti movie throughout the duration of the film.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Another major one of the Rang De Basanti filming locations is Mughal Sarai in Ludhiana. The song Tu Bin Bataye was shot at this location, along with several other intense scenes from the film. This was among the few other Rang De Basanti shoot locations that provided poster shots for the film. Parts of the movie which showed a historical scene of the independence struggle was shot at Khalsa College in Amritsar and Jallianwallah Bagh, where the scenes of the tragic Jallianwallah Bagh massacre was shot. A small part of the movie was also shot Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The climax of the movie which was also shown to be the All India Radio office was shot at Modern School in Dehli. Several locations were thus used in the making of this film.

Image courtesy: A still from the trailer of Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti review came in the form of a unanimously positive response from both the audience as well as the critics. This movie was India’s official entry to the Oscars for the Best Foreign Language Film category in 2007. Rang De Basanti went on to become the highest-grossing film in its opening weekend in India and had the highest opening day collections for a Bollywood film.

