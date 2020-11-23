'Dil Bechara' star Sanjana Sanghi signs 2nd film after Sushant-starrer, to star in 'Om'

Riding high on the success of her first film as a lead actor, Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi has bagged her second major role. Sanghi is all set to share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie Om: The Battle Within. The movie is set to go on floors later this year.

READ: Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In 'Om: The Battle Within'; 'Baaghi 3' Director Ahmed Khan Backs

Sanjana Sanghi opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within

The news of Sanjana Sanghi signing Om: The Battle Within was shared by Taran Adarsh on Twitter. The trade analyst also informed that the movie will be shot in three Indian cities and an international location.

ADITYA ROY KAPUR - SANJANA SANGHI... #SanjanaSanghi to star opposite #AdityaRoyKapur in #Om: The Battle Within... Directed by Kapil Verma... Produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan... Will be shot in three cities in #India and one international location. pic.twitter.com/4tigp8jp1o — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2020

It was announced on November 16, on the occasion of Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday, that he had signed Om: The Battle Within. The project has been termed as an action entertainer and that it was being directed by Kunal Verma, son of veteran action director Tinu Verma.

Ahmed Khan, who directed two installments of the Tiger Shroff-starrer action franchise Baaghi, is one of the producers of this film. Zee Studios are the other producers on board the film. The shooting is scheduled to commence in December and the release in planned for 2021.

ADITYA ROY KAPUR IN #OM... On #AdityaRoyKapur's birthday today, producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan announce new film starring the actor... Titled #Om - The Battle Within... Directed by Kapil Verma... The action entertainer starts this Dec... 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/Ez4mrww0zb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2020

READ: Sanjana Sanghi Supports Fundraising Campaign To Provide Financial Help To LSR Students

The movie was another in Aditya’s latest signings of action-oriented films, which includes his first full-fledged film Malang that released to success earlier this year. He has also signed Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, which also features John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Sanjana Sanghi’s debut as lead Dil Bechara

Sanjana Sanghi made her full-fledged debut (after cameos in Rockstar, Fukrey Returns) opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. The movie assumed emotional signifance for fans as it turned out to the latter's last film after his death on June 14.

She had played the role of Kizie Basu, who suffered from cancer, in the offical remake of book/film The Fault in Our Stars. The movie was the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Dil Bechara had released on Disney+Hotstar and reportedly set viewership records, with one analysis claiming that the same viewership in cinemas would have translated to a Rs 2000 crore opening.

READ: Sanjana Sanghi Shares A Throwback Clip Of 'Rockstar', Guru Randhawa & Fans React

READ: Sanjana Sanghi Shares Glimpses From Trip To Udaipur, Calls Herself A 'sunset Lover'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.