'Why Cheat India' Is Based On A True Story On The Indian Education System, Read Details

Why Cheat India released in the year 2019 belongs to the crime drama genre and was written and directed by Soumik Sen. The film starring Emraan Hashmi, where he portrays the role of a scamster, is based on real-life events about India's education system. Why Cheat India, co-produced by Emraan Hashmi, takes an honest look at the cheating mafia centred around entrance exams in India. Read on to know more about the film and the true story it is based on.

Is Why Cheat India movie based on a true story?

The 2019 film Why Cheat India revolves around Rakesh Kumar Singh, played by Emraan Hashmi and how he forms a nexus to go against the Indian education system by giving merit seats to not deserving students in exchange of money. According to an article published by New India Express, Emraan Hashmi talks about the irregularities of the Indian education system through this film and how every parent and every student should watch it in order to eradicate the shortcomings of the education system and move towards a more positive outlook. He went on to say that the film throws light on the faulty and fractured education system that affects every parent and every child. As the number of fraudsters and scamsters are increasing in the system, it is important to reveal how they go on to weaken the whole structure and how our education curriculum here in India focuses on rote learning which is not beneficial in real and practical life, Emraan added.

Emraan Hashmi turned producer for this crime drama and said that it is one of the best films of his career and the topic of the movie is something that should be known by all students and parents, as he is a parent himself. The concept heavily focuses on buying your way through education, jobs and earnings. The plot of the movie revolves around Rakesh who fails to clear his medical entrance examination and later his anger towards the whole education structure makes him create a nexus of giving merit seats in prestigious colleges to not deserving students by taking money from them. Towards the end of the film, the character of Rakesh does get arrested after having a sting operation done on him, but later, after getting bail, goes on to build a successful engineering college.

