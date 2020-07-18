Which Akshay Kumar & Sonakshi Film Was Preferred By Audiences: Holiday Vs Mission Mangal

The Hera Pheri actor, Akshay Kumar and the Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha have co-starred in 7 Bollywood films. The B-Town duo not only shares good on-screen chemistry but are also good friends off-screen. The Dabangg actress has defended Akshay Kumar on several occasions as well.

Some of Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha’s movies have been a huge hit at the box office. Mission Mangal and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty includes some of these. Read on to find out which film was loved by the masses more: Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty vs Mission Mangal.

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty vs Mission Mangal

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014)

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the plot of this film revolves around a military officer who tries to knock down a terrorist who aims at ripping apart Mumbai, via the sleeper cells. The film highly glorifies the intellect and fighting skills of the military officer as well. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, this film starred actor Freddy Daruwala, who played the role of the antagonist. The film also featured the B-town star, Govinda, in a cameo role. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty was based on A. R. Murugadoss own film Thuppakki. Thuppakki was a Tamil action thriller film that was released in the year 2012.

The box office collections of Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, prove that the film was greatly appreciated by the masses. As per reports, the film made a collection of Rs.1.78 billion, worldwide. While the film made Rs.153.43 crore in India, it made about Rs.24.97 crore in the overseas market. It is interesting to note that the budget for this film was only Rs.50 crore. Further, it was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2014. Akshay Kumar was also nominated for the Filmfare Awards in the category of Best Actor in the Lead role, owing to his brilliant performance in the movie. You can check out the trailer of this film here:

Mission Mangal: (2019)

As compared to Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Mission Mangal was liked much more by the masses. Directed by Jagan Shakti, this film was based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The plot of the film features the successful launching of the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), making it the least expensive mission to Mars. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, this film starred celebrated B-Town actors like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Vikram Gokhale.

Like several other Akshay Kumar movies, this film was also a huge hit at the box office. The film made a box office collection of Rs. 290.59 crore worldwide. While its domestic collections were Rs. 238.80 crore, its overseas collections were 51.79 crores.

