This Day That Year: When Akshay Kumar Donated Funds For Assam & Ayushmann Posed In A Saree

Bollywood celebrities make headlines every day for various reasons from fashion statements to movie promotions. Here is a collection of a few unforgettable events that happened in the past year on July 17. From Akshay Kumar donating money for Assam relief to Ayushmann Khurrana posing in a saree, continue reading to know about some interesting events that made headlines on this day in the past years.

Akshay Kumar donated a whopping Rs 2 crores

The situation in Assam was alarming due to the floods even last year. More than 33 districts of the state were affected and help began to pour from several parts of the country. Akshay did not fail to extend his support and provided a helping hand by donating a whopping amount of Rs. 2 crores. Taking to Twitter, he expressed that he is heartbroken to see the devastating caused by floods in Assam. He added that he would like to donate Rs. 1 crore each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue. Have a look at his tweet here:

Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam.All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 17, 2019

ALSO READ| B Praak Pens A Thank You Message For Akshay Kumar In His Latest Post; See Here

Ayushmann Khurrana posed in a saree

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was seen making an unexpected entry to the #SareeTwitter trend on July 17, last year. He posted a hilarious picture of himself from the sets of his movie Dream Girl. The photograph features him donning a blue saree. Holding a bewildered expression, Ayushmann can be seen seated on a motorcycle. Take a look at his picture here:

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar & 'Bell Bottom' Cast To Start Shooting In UK Soon? Read Details Here

Vicky Kaushal injured while shooting Uri

Two years ago, in July 2018, Vicky Kaushal made headlines for getting injured while shooting a scene for Uri in Serbia. It was reported that the stars had injured his right arm while filming an action sequence. Media reports further suggested that the injury was caused due to inflammation and overexertion. His team reportedly planned his schedule in a way to ensure that his injury wasn’t aggravated.

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar With Kartik Aaryan Or Akshay Kumar: Who Makes A Better Pair?

Ranbir Kapoor called Bollywood ‘the house of heartbreak’

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ranbir Kapoor was seen sharing insights about the reality of the film fraternity. According to him, the film industry is a place where people try to pull you down. It is a place where hearts break and if one is a failure then they don’t even live, he adds. Ranbir further said that one should prepare themselves if they wish to survive in Bollywood. One cannot get swayed by the glamorous image onscreen said Ranbir.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Reviews 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer, Says Vidya 'can Pull Off Any Character'

(Promo Image Source: Akshay Kumar & Vicky Kaushal Instagram & Ayushmann Khurrana Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.