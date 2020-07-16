Akshay Kumar Reviews 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer, Says Vidya 'can Pull Off Any Character'

On Thursday, July 16, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to praise Vidya Balan for her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. In his tweet, he shared the teaser of Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi. The actor also wrote an appreciation note for Vidya Balan.

Talking about Vidya, Akshay Kumar appreciated her acting skills as he said that she could pull off any character. He wrote, “This woman can pull off any character with ease. Looking forward to watching the effortlessly amazing @vidya_balan in and as #ShakuntalaDevi. All the best @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent @PrimeVideoIN”. Take a look at his tweet.

This woman can pull off any character with ease. Looking forward to watch the effortlessly amazing @vidya_balan in and as #ShakuntalaDevi. All the best @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/JfN0dcCQjk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 16, 2020

Not only Akshay Kumar but Taapsee Pannu also appreciated Vidya Balan and she shared the Shakuntala Devi trailer on her Twitter account. Calling Vidya a superwoman, she wrote, "So much fun! The super cool playing the superwoman. I will be the first-day audience @vidya_balan @sanyamalhotra07 @TheAmitSadh." Take a look at her tweet.

So much fun! The super cool playing the super woman. I will be the first day audience @vidya_balan @sanyamalhotra07 @TheAmitSadh https://t.co/s6cTgPvQNy — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2020

More about Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi is Vidya Balan's upcoming movie. It is a biopic on the life of the one of greatest mathematicians of India, Shakuntala Devi. It also encompasses other achievements of the mathematician like earning her name in the Guinness Book of World Record and being called 'The Human-Computer'. The movie also covers the personal struggles that Shakuntala Devi had to go through, like her bittersweet relationship with her daughter.

Shakuntala Devi movie stars Vidya Balan in the titular role. Sanya Malhotra features in the role of her daughter while Jishu Sengupta and Amit Sadh will play important roles. The movie is helmed by Anu Menon and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. Shakuntala Devi is slated to have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020.

In an interview with a daily portal, Vidya Balan had opened up about Shakuntala Devi movie and her role. She labelled the experience of playing the character as 'exhilarating' as well as 'intimidating'. She also said that getting an OTT release, the movie will become more close to the audience across the globe. Vidya Balan also used an equation to announce the time of Shakuntala Devi's release on Prime.

