JNU Violence: Ex-VC Highlights Need For Communication Between Students And Administration

Amid the unrest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), former Vice-Chancellor of the university Sudhir Kumar Sopory on Friday, January 10, urged for communication between students and the varsity's administration. According to him, there is no trust between the stakeholders when there is a lack of communication. He further suggested that the administration should take an initiative to resolve the conflicts.

Speaking about the recent violence in the university, Sopory said, "The news about the recent violence at JNU is saddening. There have been protests and conflicts between the students in the past but such violence has never happened before."

'Need for improvement'

According to the ex-VC, JNU needs to be improved. He said, "There is a need for improvement. There are several councils in the university, which can discuss the issues within themselves, take the stakeholders in confidence and help make a decision." He further added, "Academically, JNU is a very strong institution and 80 to 90% of students at the varsity want to focus on their studies. However, it cannot be denied that there are some elements that have other interests."

Sopory further stated that there is a 'false public perception' of the university. He added that all parties should be consulted before taking any decision and said, "Every decision that is taken is in the interest of the university and teachers, students and administration are all components of the institution."

Delhi Police names JNUSU members behind attacks

The Delhi police on Friday identified the students who were involved in the JNU violence and named JNUSU members for it. Revealing that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident, the police stated that nine students have been identified from videos and photos circulating on social media.

Attack on JNU

In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday night. Reportedly, a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus and started beating the students. As per reports, JNUSU President Aishe Gosh along with various faculty members were brutally attacked.

