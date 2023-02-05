One of the most loved villains of the Bollywood film industry and veteran actor Prem Chopra has revealed that he had always looked up to legendary actor Dilip Kumar, admired him and considered himself to be fortunate to have worked with him.

Talking exclusively to Republic TV, the actor said, "While growing up, I had always looked up to Dilip Kumar. During the initial days of his acting career, he got inspired by the late actor and dreamt of working with him someday."

380 films in career spanning over 60 years

"I was very fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with him, it was like a dream come true for me. I used to sit and watch him always, that was his personality and aura," added Chopra.



Prem Chopra was not only inspired by Dilip Kumar as an actor, but he had a heart full of respect for him as a human being. He said working and spending time with the late actor not only refined him as an actor but also gave him some best of life lessons.



Remembering Dilip Kumar, he expressed his respect for the legendary actor by saying, "Dilip Kumar was not only a great actor, but he was a great human being as well."

On the work front, both actors worked in some of the most memorable films ever made in bollywood. The films like Daastan, Bairaag and Kranti are still considered to be landmarks in the film industry among other films.



Notably, Prem Chopra as an actor has worked in a number of Hindi as well Punjabi films. He has done films in a couple of other languages as well.

He started his film career in the year 1960 and in a career spanning over 60 years, he has acted in over 380 films. He is famous for his soft-spoken diction, despite being a villain in movies. His 19 films, with him as antagonist and Rajesh Khanna in the lead role remain popular with audiences and critics. He also did a couple of films with Dilip Kumar, which are still remembered by film lovers.