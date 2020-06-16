Who Is Abhinav Kashyap? Know More About 'Dabangg' & 'Besharam' Director

The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started the nepotism debate on the internet. Amid this debate, director Abhinav Kashyap is also trending on social media. Interestingly, Abhinav Kashyap is a writer-director, who has worked in a few Bollywood films, including Salman Khan's 2010 release Dabangg. Read on to know about his early life and recent allegation on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's family.

Who is Abhinav Kashyap?

Abhinav Kashyap is the younger brother of critically acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Reportedly, before entering the Hindi film industry, Anubhav Kashyap was working for several television serials. It is reported that in 2000, Abhinav Kashyap was in the writing team of the film Jung. He has also worked as an assistant to filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the film Yuva, released in 2004. In 2007, he was credited for writing dialogues for the film, Manorama Six Feet Under. Later, he wrote dialogues for 2009's release 13B.

After working in the industry for almost nine years, Abhinav Kashyap marked his directorial debut in the 2010 action film Dabangg. Apart from donning the director's hat, he also co-wrote the action flick along with Dilip Shukla. Bollywood actor Salman Khan and debutant actor Sonakshi Sinha essayed the lead characters in the film.

Dabangg released on September 10, 2010. Reportedly, he bagged a few awards for his work in the film. His second directorial venture, Besharam. The rom-com was released on October 2, 2013. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer received a lukewarm response and failed to attract the footfalls at the BO.

Recently, Abhinav Kashyap shared a lengthy post on his Facebook page that grabbed the attention of internet users. In his post, he alleged that all his 'projects have been sabotaged by superstar Salman Khan’s family'. Sharing his ordeal online, Kashyap said the reason he moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago was that the Salman Khan family was 'taking control of his career by bullying him.'

Dedicating his post to struggling actors and creative artists, Abhinav Kashyap wrote that he will make sure no other person kills themself over lack of work with dignity in Bollywood.

Please take a moment to read this post by Dabangg’s director, Abhinav Kashyap.

He talks about how he has been bullied & mentally tortured by the bigwigs (Salman Khan & family) of Bollywood. I am appalled. pic.twitter.com/Nj9WIFymEx — Chamku (@Chamkeelii) June 15, 2020

