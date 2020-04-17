Who Is Alia Bhatt's Virtual Workout Partner? Ranveer Singh Calls Her Post 'Best'

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of 'post-workout'. The actor captioned it saying that she is relying on 'endorphins' and her 'virtual workout partners' to keep her spirits up during nationwide lockdown.

Well, it's not who you think it is (Ranbir Kapoor) but Alia was talking about her girl-friends — Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, and Sohrab Khushrushahi. Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh dropped a comment saying, 'Best' and Akansha wrote, "Gym. Class. Today. Tomorrow. Everyday." Meanwhile, Dia Mirza dropped yellow hearts in the comments section.

READ | Alia Bhatt mourns Taj Hotel staff Ronald D’Mello’s demise due to COVID 19; See post

There had been speculation that Ranbir and Alia have been staying together during the lockdown period. A news publishing house recently got the opportunity to speak to Soni Razdan, mother of Alia Bhatt.

During the conversation, Soni Razdan revealed that Shaheen and Alia Bhatt are not spending the lockdown together. She confirmed that Alia Bhatt is living with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, in Mumbai.

'Kumkum Bhagya' completes 6 years; Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha thank fans for all the love

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy spreading awareness about Coronavirus during the lockdown. The two recently featured in a short film titled Family, in which they spread awareness about the pandemic alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Chiranjeevi.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen on the big screen in the film, Brahmastra. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. The movie is set to release on December 04, 2020. The film will also be dubbed Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.