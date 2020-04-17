'Kumkum Bhagya' Completes 6 Years; Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha Thank Fans For All The Love

Kumkum Bhagya has emerged as one of the most popular television shows. The show stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles who went on to become household names with their characters Abhi and Pragya respectively. Kumkum Bhagya is bankrolled by the TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and it started airing from the year 2014. Kumkum Bhagya ticked 6 years on television on April 15, 2020.

Shabir Ahluwalia & Sriti Jha express their happiness on 6 years of Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya had managed to strike a chord with the audience right since its inception and fans could not get enough of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's chemistry in the show. As Kumkum Bhagya completed 6 years, the lead actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha also took to their social media handles to express their happiness. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha also went on to share some lovely memories from Kumkum Bhagya.

Shabir Ahluwalia thanked all the fans and Ekta Kapoor for supporting the show

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha were especially thankful to all the die-hard fans of Kumkum Bhagya for giving so much love to the show. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti thanked the entire team of Kumkum Bhagya along with Ekta Kapoor for being a strong support to them. Shabir Ahluwalia also shared some throwback moments from Kumkum Bhagya much to the happiness of his fans.

The actor thanked the fans for all their love and support. He went on to describe his journey on the show as extremely 'gratifying.' He also said that the entire cast and crew of the show has made several memories which they will always cherish.

Shabir called the opportunity to work on this show as a 'dream' and thanked Ekta Kapoor for making it possible to happen. His co-star Sriti also left a heartfelt message on the happy occasion. Sriti mentioned that the show has her 'heart' for six years now. Check out their posts:

