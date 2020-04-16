Alia Bhatt Mourns Taj Hotel Staff Ronald D’Mello’s Demise Due To COVID 19; See Post

The COVID 19 pandemic has become a serious crisis for the nation with the number of cases still on the rise. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir received a heart-breaking news as their favourite servers at the Taj Mahal hotel's restaurant Wasabi passed away after his combat with COVID 19. Reportedly some time back, a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Ronald D'Mello had also been going viral on the social media.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor poses with Ronald D'Mello in the lovely picture

However, after the sad news, Alia Bhatt took to her social media to share the beautiful picture of herself and Ranbir Kapoor with Ronald D'Mello along with an emotional message. The Highway actor wrote in the caption that she is heartbroken with the unfortunate demise of Ronald D'Mello. Alia Bhatt was also all praises for Ronald D'Mello and called him one of the kindest and warmest individuals along with the one who was truly the best in his field.

Alia Bhatt shares her experience with Ronald D'Mello in her post

Alia Bhatt also made an interesting revelation wherein she said that she had the privilege to be served by Ronald D'Mello a couple of times. She also mentioned how Ronald D'Mello would always ask about her while serving her. Alia Bhatt revealed that she had taken the picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Ronald D'Mello on the latter's last day of work as he was retiring.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's picture with Ronald D'Mello along with her heartfelt message.

The heart-breaking news of Ronald D'Mello's demise was also shared by well-known restauranteur and patron, Gauri Devidayal. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joined hands with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra along with many members of the South film industry to star in a short film, Family for raising awareness against COVID 19 amidst their fans. The COVID-19 lockdown has also been extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3, 2020.

