Who Is Divya Chouksey? Know More About 29-year-old Actor Who Passed Away Due To Cancer

Actor Divya Chouksey passed away on July 12 after losing her battle to cancer. The actor's cousin Amrish Verma broke the news through a social media post. Many fans and celebrities took to their social media and poured in wishes and prayers for the model. Here is everything to know about her.

Who is Divya Chouksey: Know more about the actor/model

Divya Chouksey's death

Actor Divya Chouksey was suffering from cancer and passed away on July 12. She has been battling the illness for 1.5 years. Just hours before her passing, the actor made a post on her social media stories. Penning down her last goodbye for her fans, she informed them that she is on her deathbed and is being strong.

She also said that her cancer is 'killing her' and asked her fans to pay for her 'easy passing'. Soon after the news broke, many fans and celebrities mourned her loss. Her Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara co-stars Sahil Anand and Nitya Joshi also penned down a goodbye note to her.

Divya Chouksey's career

Divya Chouksey started her career with MTV series like MTV Making and MTV True Life. She participated in Miss India UK and bagged the second-runner up the title and later in 2012, she also participated in a national beauty contest 'I am She - Miss Universe'. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Hai Dil Toh Apna Awara alongside Sahil Anand and Nitya Joshi. Divya also has a Master's degree in Documentary Filmmaking from Bedfordshire.

Divya also modeled for a few projects and was seen in various commercials. The actor was also seen in guest appearances in a few TV shows. Aside from modelling and acting, Chouksey was also a singer and released her first single in 2018 titled Patiyaale Di Queen. She revealed in an interview that she wanted to release a song for women who are strong and bold and that her song was a response to Honey Singh's lyrics. Divya is also a trained dancer in various art forms like Kathak and Salsa.

Divya Chouksey's family and early life

Divya Chouksey was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She comes from a family of lawyers. Her father Mohan Chouksey and sister Pallavi are both well-known lawyers. Divya also has a brother named Mayank. The model completed her schooling in Bhopal and her graduation in Delhi. She later went to the UK for higher studies.

