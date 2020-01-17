Jatin Sarna: All You Need To Know About The Actor Who Plays Yashpal Sharma In '83

Bollywood actor Jatin Sarna will be seen essaying the role of ace cricketer Yashpal Sharma in the Ranveer Singh starrer ’83. Jatin Sarna is best known for playing the role of Bunty in the Netflix original show Sacred Games.

It has been reported that Jatin Sarna wanted to be an actor since his childhood and he finally came close to achieving his dreams after he enrolled into an actor training program at the Shri Ram Center for Performing Arts, New Delhi in 2006. He went on to do theatre for a few years where he reportedly acted in 30 plays and gave over 200 performances.

Jatin Sarna’s entry into Bollywood was marked in 2011 with the film Gandhi to Hitler. He gave a stellar performance in the short film A Perfect Murder. The movie won numerous awards at the Delhi 48-hour Film Project, while Jatin took home the Best Actor award for the short film.

He has acted in over 13 films in the industry. Apart from Sacred Games, he has acted in three other television shows. He played the role of Chandan in Kyunki Jeena Isi ka Naam hai, Vikramjeet Singh in Zindagi Dot Com as well as Masood Azhar in the show Faujji...The Iron Man.

Jatin Sarna’s claim to fame

Jatin Sarna’s claim to fame was his role of Bunty in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games. Bunty is shown to be a member in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s gang, who goes rogue after Nawazuddin is put in jail. The Netflix original is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. Sacred Games also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

Jatin Sarna has been posting pictures about his journey from the initial stages of the movies to the final stages. He will be seen essaying the role of Yashpal Sharma. Yashpal Sharma was a right-handed middle-order batsman. He played a pivotal role in helping Indian win the World Cup in 1983.

