Jatin Sarna's Throwback '83 Post Shows His Encounter With Cricketer Yashpal Sharma

Jatin Sarna made a name for himself after portraying the character of Bunty from the crime thriller Sacred Games. His performance was appreciated by critics, and this led to him bagging a role in Rajinikanth’s Darbar. He also bagged a role in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83, where he will be seen playing the role of cricketer Yashpal Sharma. Recently, the actor opened up about his first encounter with the cricket legend Yashpal Sharma. Read on to know more about what Jatin Sarna had to say about his first encounter with Sharma.

Jatin Sarna shares a throwback photo from his first encounter with Yashpal Sharma

After sharing the first-look photo from the upcoming biographical sports drama titled ’83, Sarna treated his fans furthermore by sharing several throwback photos from his first encounter with Sharma, and his practice session for ’83. Taking to his official social media handle, the actor posted several photos, and the caption on the post read that it is a throwback to the first encounter with Yashpal. It was, according to him, an experience to learn it from the man himself. The photos were from Dharamshala. Here are the photos.

#Throwback to the first encounter with Yashpal sir. It was one hell of an experience to learn it from the man himself, It was then i felt Yespal 😄 you can do it #YashpalSharma for @83thefilm at Dharamshala. pic.twitter.com/Gf5KrOB3Sz — Jatin sarna (@jatinsarna) January 15, 2020

’83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will feature Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, and Sahil Khattar. The film will narrate Dev’s journey -- how he became the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, and how they won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil, English, and Telugu language.

