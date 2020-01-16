'Ranveer Singh Is Full Of Life', Says Kapil Dev On His Bonding With The '83 Star

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming movie '83. The movie is a biopic of popular cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer would be essaying the role of Kapil Dev in the movie. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Hardy Sandhu. Recently, in a conversation with a leading daily, Kapil Dev shared his thoughts on Ranveer Singh and also opened up about his time with Ranveer Singh when the latter was preparing for the character.

Kapil Dev comments on his bonding with Ranveer Singh

Kapil Dev in the interview said that Ranveer Singh is full of life and plays cricket quite well. Dev added that when they were together, Ranveer often asked him to tell him stories of that era, how it was like with the team and the camaraderie. Kapil Dev said that he wanted to get into the mood. He also shared that he did not give any suggestions as far as the casting was concerned.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh shares first look of Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad in '83

He further made a comment on the casting of the movie '83 and said that it was totally the producer’s decision. Furthermore, he added that whatever input he gave was on the story level. During the interview, he was also asked about his daughter Amiya Dev. Kapil Dev’s daughter has worked in the industry as an assistant director in a show.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh's hilarious comment on Alia Bhatt's look for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The legendary cricketer said that he doesn’t know much about her career choices and added that she wanted to do something on the project basis and that’s how she got on board. Furthermore, he added that the director of the movie Kabir Khan said that she can work on the film. He also said that she is studying right now and once she completes her studies she might indulge in filmmaking or join Bollywood.

Also Read| These hilarious memes on Ranveer Singh's movies will leave you in splits

Also Read| Boman Irani to team up with Ranveer Singh to play his father in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.