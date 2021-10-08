Who Is Pooja Dadlani? SRK's Manager Present At Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Hearing

Trouble mounted for actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after he was remanded to 14-day Narcotics Control Bureau custody after being arrested in relation to a drugs case on Thursday. The star kid's bail plea was scheduled for hearing on Friday.

While his mother Gauri Khan was seen once amid the action at the NCB office and court, since then, only one member from the Khan team was present at the hearing on Thursday, Pooja Dadlani. Paparazzi had clicked her picture as Aryan was taken by the authorities for medical examination, the hearings in the court and then back to the NCB office.

Who is Pooja Dadlani?

Pooja Dadlani is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's manager. She has been working with the superstar for close to a decade now. She is involved not just with his film endeavours, but also his brand endorsements, his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and more. As per reports, she was also involved with his movie Chennai Express.

She was seen with Shah Rukh during one of his last public appearances, at the funeral of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Pooja Dadlani's relation with Shah Rukh Khan & family

Though Pooja only has a professional equation with Shah Rukh Khan, she seems to be extremely close to the Khan family. She often shares posts with Gauri and the couple's children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

She wrote, "Thank you Mata Rani" on her Instagram stories, moments after attending the hearing of Aryan Khan on Thursday.

Pooja Dadlani, however, is a part of the family of Vaibhav Rekhi, the entrepreneur, who is the husband of actor Dia Mirza. As per reports, Dadlani is 45 years of age and is married with one daughter.

Why is Pooja Dadlani present at Aryan Khan's drug case hearing?

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is still in Spain for the shooting of the movie Pathan. Gauri Khan has been seen at the NCB office after Aryan's arrest. Paparazzi went into overdrive with the presence of Gauri at the venue.

As a result, it is being speculated that the family might have decided to avoid the media glare and made Pooja Dadlani represent the couple and learn of the goings-on in the court.

Pooja Dadlani salary and net worth

As per various reports, Pooja Dadlani's net worth is $6 million (Rs 45 crore). This was contributed by the rise of $1 million in her net worth in 2020.