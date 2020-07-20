All About Sushant Singh Rajput's Lookalike From UP, Sachin Tiwari; His Details Here

A movie on late Sushant Singh Rajput was announced after the untimely death of the actor. Now, on Monday, it is revealed that Tik Tok star Sachin Tiwari, who garnered fame for being Sushant’s lookalike, will play the lead in the film. Read on to know who Sachin Tiwari is and other details related to him.

Who is Sachin Tiwari?

An Instagram user Sachin Tiwari has gone viral for his resemblance to the late actor. His looks are similar to that of Sushant's. From the past few weeks, several pictures and videos of Sachin Tiwari are going viral across social media platforms. Reportedly, Sachin Tiwari is an actor and fitness enthusiast who hails from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. Various online reports suggest that he was born on March 14, 1995. If online reports are something to go by, Tiwari has completed graduation from Uttar Pradesh University.

A few days back he wrote, "Hello Friends, You people are amazing, I never expected this kind of tremendous love. Thank you so much, everyone, for being with me. I created this page so that I can share more contents with everyone. Please like this page and stay tuned for further updates" on his Facebook page. Talking about his social media, he has more than 17.6k followers on Instagram and each of his posts manages to bag thousands of likes and views on the platform.

Sachin Tiwari as the lead in a movie based on Sushant’s life

Tik Tok star Sachin Tiwari, who is considered as a doppelganger of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been signed to play the lead in Suicide or Murder. He will be seen playing ‘the outsider’ in the film. An introduction poster was revealed announcing Sachin’s role. Suicide or Murder will show the journey of a boy from small-town who becomes a shining star in the film industry. Check out the first look below.

Suicide or Murder will not be a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput. It is inspired by the Kai Po Che actor’s life and many other outsiders who allegedly fall prey to nepotism and Bollywood Mafia that prevails in the film industry. The project is developed and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta under his VSG Binger banner. Shamik Maulik will helm the movie. Singer and music director Shraddha Pandit will be composing the soundtrack of Suicide or Murder.

In an interview with a daily, producer Vijay Shekar Gupta disclosed details about the film. He said that they plan to go on floors in mid-September. Suicide or Murder will be shot in Mumbai and Punjab. He mentioned that they are planning to release the film on Christmas 2020. But if the COVID-19 crisis continues, they will be eyeing for a January 26, 2021 release. Vijay Shekar Gupta added that they will be revealing other characters one by one and he assures the audiences that the movie will “definitely unmask the real face” of the insiders of Bollywood.

