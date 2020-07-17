Ranbir Kapoor's Doppelganger Junaid Shah Passes Away, Netizens Pay Tribute Online

Kashmiri model Junaid Shah who was also popular as Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike, passed away today, on July 17, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. News of his death was shared online by Yusuf Jameel, his former neighbour and a renowned Kashmiri journalist. Junaid Shah had an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. After Junaid Shah's untimely death, fans took to social media to mourn his loss.

Fans pay tribute to Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike Junaid Shah

After Yusuf Jameel revealed that Junaid Shah had passed away, several fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late model. Junaid Shah became a Kashmiri idol and a sensation all over India back in 2015, when people realized that he looked extremely similar to actor Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, they looked so similar that even Ranbir's father, Rishi Kapoor, struggled to tell them apart. Here are some fans who paid tribute to Junaid Shah on social media.

Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kappor is carbon copy of Kashmiri Handsome boy name 👉 #JunaidShah who is now no more. He died due to a heart attack. 😞

#RIP#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/kTqel7DMPn — Syed Najmul Huda Bukhari ❁ (@iamsta_) July 17, 2020

Junaid shah is no more.May allah Grant him jannah😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e8PEfUxVRz — Faraiz (@Faraiz_n) July 16, 2020

Very sad News coming from EllahiBagh Srinagar looking alike Ranbir Kapoor

Junaid Shah Has Died Due To Massive Cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/8jYF9xz1rN — Aabid Mir Magami عابد میر ماگامی (Athlete) (@AabidMagami) July 17, 2020

Model Junaid shah who was Ranbir's look a like passed away coz of cardiac arrest

May his soul rest in peace 💔 pic.twitter.com/4Qywb8F3eB — 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒋𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒂💙 (@SourjankaM) July 17, 2020

Talented Young Boy Junaid Shah Sahib Left For heavenly abode. My heart goes out with the bereaved family. May Almighty Rest his soul in highest places of Jannah. @KNSKashmir @jandkheadlines @Apnipartyonline pic.twitter.com/eFJcDge4dv — IRFAN_ NAQIB عرفان نقیب (@naqib_irfan) July 17, 2020

Junaid Shah was only 28 years old when he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. According to Yusuf Jameel, the young model had no history of heart disease. While Junaid Shah was most known for being a Ranbir Kapoor lookalike, he was also a popular model in Kashmir. Junaid Shah had recently returned to Srinagar from Mumbai to take care of his ailing father, Nissar Ahmed Shah. According to Yusuf Jameel, Junaid Shah was also enrolled at Anupam Kher's school for actors.

Back in 2015, actor Rishi Kapoor took to social media to share a photo comparing his son, Ranbir Kapoor, to Junaid Shah. The image shared by Rishi Kapoor clearly showcased how similar the two men looked. Even Rishi Kapoor was shocked to find his own son's doppelganger. In his post, the late actor claimed that he could not make out the difference between Ranbir Kapoor and Junaid.

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

Just a few days ago, netizens found another Bollywood doppelgänger, named Sachin Tiwari. This man had an uncanny resemblance to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Due to the similarities between the two men, Sachin Tiwari gained nearly ten thousand followers on Instagram overnight.

