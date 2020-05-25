Kareena Kapoor & Chloe Bennet: Who Slayed The Emerald Green Cut Out Gown Better?

While Kareena Kapoor Khan's styling statements are praised by the fashion police and loved by the fans, Chloe Bennet makes heads turn with her sartorial and chic fashion choices. In the recent past, the Bollywood diva twinned with the Hollywood star Chloe Bennet in an emerald green cut out gown and looked stunning. Check out who wore the ensemble better, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Chloe Bennet.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Alia Bhat: Who aced the Saree look better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan's gown ensemble -

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star Kareena Kapoor Khan posed while flaunting her curves. She can be seen donning a Tadashi Shoji FW’18 outfit. The green emerald flowing gown had detailing on her waist, complementing the look. To go with this vogue look, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for minimal makeup.

For glam, the Good Newwz actor was styled in kohled-rimmed eyes that highlighted the hazel colour even more. However, Kareena Kapoor's fuller eyebrows and nude lips toned down her entire look and balanced the glam. Her hair was simply tied in a tight bun with the mid-parted hairdo. Take a look.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor’s 'Chameli' had a rocky road with director’s death mid-shoot; Learn trivia

Chloe Bennet's Red Carpet Outfit -

Comparing Chloe Bennet's look with Kareena Kapoor's, the Hollywood superstar kept it even simpler than the Bollywood star. Here, the Valley Girl actor stunned in an emerald green cut out gown. Chloe Bennet also decided to keep it natural and nude, like Bebo.

Focusing on her makeup, the Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s star went for minimal eyeliner and flushed pink cheeks. However, Chloe also opted for a nude lipstick. Chole Bennet, here, let her golden blonde hair down in loose waves. The Every Day in Between artist sported the green gown with nude coloured heels.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone vs Kareena Kapoor Khan - Who wore royal blue suit better?

On the work front, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was last spotted in Angrezi Medium alongside the late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. For her next, she has two films in her kitty. The actor is set to essay the character of Rupa in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in the periodic film Takht. Another interesting project of Kareena is a series titled Poo Diaries.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan playfully trolls her BFF Malaika Arora on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.