Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Alia Bhat: Who Aced The Saree Look Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are two Bollywood divas who are not just known for their brilliant acting skills but are also widely adored for their impeccable taste in fashion. On various events, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have caught our attention for their impressive sartorial choices. Be it western attires or traditional ensembles Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ace every look like a pro.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fashion choices, Kareena's style is very chic and classic, whereas Alia's style comes across as traditional and edgy. These two stunning actors were spotted in some ethereal sarees recently. So let's take a look at Kareena and Alia's style file here:

Kareena Kapoor or Alia Bhat: Who aced the Saree Look?

Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned everyone with her gorgeous floral prints saree when she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, for the promotions of her movie Good Newwz. Designed by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena looked drop-dead-gorgeous in the hand-painted saree by Picchika. Kareena is someone who can pull off any look with utmost ease, and this what happened when she appeared in this gorgeous saree which became a trend in no time.

Not to miss 'Bebo' written across the saree in pink colour. The Angrezi Medium actor opted for minimalistic makeup for this saree look, with highlighted cheekbones, brown smokey eyes and nude lips. For accessories, Kareena wore a pair of contemporary golden earrings to compliment her entire look.

Alia Bhatt

During the promotions of Alia Bhatt's last release Kalank, she opted for this absolutely stunning Banarasi saree. With hues of green and pink, Alia Bhatt made a lot of heads turn with her traditional saree look. Designed by celebrated fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, the Gully Boy actor truly aced her ethnic look. Even though Alia's saree look is different from that of Bebo's modern saree, but it is truly a vision to behold.

Alia Bhatt accessorised her saree look with a green coloured- kundan like maang tiika by Suhaanie Pittie. For hair, Alia chose to go for a low ponytail with some effortless waves. She kept her makeup dewy and neutral with peach lips, some bronze eyeshadow and lots of mascara.

