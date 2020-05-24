Alia Bhatt To Malaika Arora: Top Celeb-inspired Work-from-home Attires

Bollywood celebrities have been posting their photos and videos on Instagram and inspiring their followers to opt for work-from-home outfits. Actors including Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma are trendy when it comes to fashion. There are numerous other actors, too, in Bollywood who are widely noted for their unique sartorial choices and flamboyant looks. With all that said now, here we have compiled some of these Bollywood celebs' casual looks amid the lockdown that will give you fashion goals. Read on for more details:

Here are Bollywood celebs-inspired work-from-home outfits

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been sharing no-makeup selfies these days while wearing casual tees. She has been inspiring her fans and followers to stay comfy in loose pants and oversized t-shirts while quarantining at their homes. She has been posting fresh photos on her official Instagram handle. In one of them, she has rested her head on a table. Moreover, she is looking right into the camera. While in others, she has used her creativity to click selfies in different ways. Take a look at her best work-from-home outfits to inspire your wardrobe.



Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for her sartorial choices. She makes heads turn at red carpet events. However, her work-from-home inspired outfits are quite contradictory to her looks in public. She has stunned her fans by including plain T-back tops and pyjamas in her wardrobe these days. In one of the photos, she has also opted for a summery maxi dress. Amid the lockdown, she has been investing her precious time in cooking different delicacies, reading books and extensively working out. So, her outfits are quite similar to those in which people can comfortably work and relax while being at home.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media. She has been making the most of her quarantine days. From spending time with her family members, playing board games, to trimming her husband's hair, she is giving major goals to her fans. Talking about her sartorial choices, Sharma opts for cool and comfortable outfits.

In most of her photos, Anushka Sharma has donned graphic tees and striped shirts with comfy pants. In a video with Virat Kohli, she has also donned a plain black tee with pants. Take a look at some of her best quarantine outfits.

Also read: 'Mrs Serial Killer' Cast: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Also read: Rajinikanth's 'Baasha': Interesting Facts To Know About The Action Film

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh's Family Tree: Here's All You Need To Know

Also read: Anushka Sharma Making Funny Faces In Pics Is What You Need To Lighten Your Mood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.