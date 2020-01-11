'Who Would You Kill, Marry & Date?': Janhvi Kapoor Answers The Question

Janhvi Kapoor's love life has always been the talk of the town since her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter. The duo has been rumoured to be dating as they are often spotted hanging out at each other's residence or in public. While none of them has confirmed the relationship, Janhvi Kapoor was asked the 'Kill, marry, hook-up' question in an interview recently.

In a video interview with an entertainment portal, Janhvi said........"I don't want to kill anyone. That is too extreme. I don't want to trouble them. I think I just want to play with their minds a little bit. There are a couple of them but I probably shouldn't name them."

She further added: "I actually want to marry one person but I can't say the name. I'm shy. Hook-up, well, Papa might watch this. I think I would marry Jack Lemmon's character in his film called 'The Apartment'. I think I would be happy if I married him. He's super cute and has a great sense of humour, which is very important."

On the professional front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in a horror anthology film Ghost Stories, in director Zoya Akhtar's segment, which released on the digital platform Netflix, on January 1, 2020. The Dhadak actor will also be seen in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy Roohi Afza along with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is likely to release on April 17, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 along with Luka Chhupi actor Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. She also finished shooting for her role as Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena in her much-awaited biopic film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

