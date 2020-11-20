Why Did Krishna Shroff Break-up? Ex Boyfriend Eban Hyams' Cryptic Post May Hold A Clue

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna recently revealed that she has broken up with longtime boyfriend Eban Hyams and deleted all the posts with him from the Instagram handle. On Friday, Eban took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic post and it looks like 'distance' was the reason for their break-up.

While none of them have revealed the reason behind them parting ways, Eban on his Instagram story wrote, "Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless." Eban lives in Australia while Krishna's home is Mumbai. Krishna a few days back wrote, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public."

Krishna and Eban were living together in Mumbai during the lockdown. The latter had then flown to Melbourne amid high safety procedures, when the international flight operations had not opened officially. Later when travel restrictions eased, Krishna had also travelled to Australia.

Krishna Shroff took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with her brother Tiger Shroff through the stories section of her official handle on November 18, 2020, Wednesday. She recently arrived in Mumbai and reunited with her family. Krishna Shroff has opted for a casual look in an off-shoulder top and has opted for a minimal makeup look. She dropped a heart emoticon in the middle of the picture and added the location as Mumbai. Moreover, Shroff captioned her picture with her brother by writing ‘Reunited with my favvv’.

Within a day, the brother-sister duo’s photo garnered more than 18, 500 likes and over 442 comments on the photo-sharing platform.

