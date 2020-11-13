Why Did Kushan Nandy Decide To Film 'Kun Faya Kun' As A Quickie?

Kushan Nandy has explained the rationale behind filming Kun Faya Kun with Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The Babumoshai Bandookbaaz director was busy with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra prior to the nationwide lockdown. Hence the fact that the director/producer chose to hop onto a different project entirely while Nawazuddin’s film is still incomplete raised a few eyebrows.

Here is the announcement video by Nandy:

The cameras have already begun rolling on Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan’s thriller. The actor and director duo are filming the feature in Mahabaleshwar now. While talking about the whole reason behind filming the upcoming thriller, Nandy said that this way, the director will have two releases for next year. Nandy also said that the film will be completed in a start to finish a 35-day-long schedule and the thriller doesn’t have too many songs. That probably makes it the perfect movie to film in these times since musical set-pieces traditionally require a lot of extras to be on set.

Kushan Nandy also said that as soon as it is a wrap on Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane’s thriller, he can move on to the pre-production and creation of Jogira Sara Ra Ra’s universe in the early months of 2021. Kun Faya Kun cast includes Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane. This will be their second outing after ZEE5’s Taish. As far as the concept and the plot of the film is concerned, nothing has been unveiled yet. One can expect more updates from the actors and the team in the time to come.

Kushan Nandy Filmography:

Kun Faya Kun is going to be Nandy’s fourth cinematic venture after 88 Antop Hil (2008), Hum Dum (2005) and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Jogira Sara Ra Ra will be the director’s fifth cinematic piece of work. Kun Faya Kun is Kushan Nandy's first film with Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Jogira Sara Ra Ra is Kushan Nandy's second film with his lead from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

