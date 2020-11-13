Mouni Roy Shares A Heart-warming Moment With Producer Friend Ekta Kapoor At Her House

Mouni Roy posted a picture of her with her long-time collaboration partner/producer friend Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram story. The actor-producer duo seems to be sharing a heartfelt moment with each other during Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Party. The party also saw the likes of household favorites such as Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani. The Bajali Productions' head honcho lives in the uptown market suburb of Juhu, Mumbai. Juhu is home to various stars and starlets such as Sunny Leone, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and the likes.

Here is the picture from Mouni Roy's Instagram story:

SOURCE: MOUNI ROY INSTAGRAM

Mouni Roy's Instagram is laced with selfies, enlightening content and travel pictures. A vast majority of Mouni Roy's photos are travel pictures and stills of her at her residence.

Here are a few from hundreds of Mouni Roy's photos that can be viewed on her Instagram:

About Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy has been a part of the industry for as long as sixteen years now, with her first record appearance being in Abhishek Bachchan’s Run (2004). From there on, Mouni Roy went on to feature as supporting characters in a bunch of presentations. Through Ekta Kapoor, the model-turned-actress landed a breakout role in the former’s production, Naagin. The supernatural drama/thriller would go one to be one of the most successful shows by the banner. Her fame and adoration from the television viewers helped her pass the gates of Bollywood. Mouni Roy was one of the main leads during the first two seasons of the show. Roy passed on the baton to Karishma Tanna, who essayed the lead from season three onwards.

Mouni Roy would then go on to feature in productions such as Akshay Kumar’s Gold, Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China, John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter, and London Confidential, a ZEE5 original film. As far as future projects are concerned, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. Brahmastra is the first part of the three-part story arc that director Ayan Mukerji plans on telling over the course of the next half a decade.

