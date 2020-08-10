Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Neha Sharma Will Be Romancing Each Other In Kushan Nandy’s Next

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma will soon be seen next in Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film is expected to be a romantic comedy and thus fans are excited to watch the chemistry between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma. This film also marks the reunion of director Kushan Nandy with Nawazuddin Siddiqui after their action thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz in 2017.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the first look of the film on his social media and wrote a caption providing some insight as to what audiences can expect from the film. After the announcement, fans were delighted and expressed their excitement to watch the film soon, according to a news portal.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

The Sacred Games star wrote that the film is a romantic story which will also manage to tickle one’s funny bone. Thus Nawazuddin Siddiqui hinted at the film being a romantic comedy. The actor then went on to mention that the film is being directed by Kushan Nandy and he will be starring opposite Neha Sharma.

Kushan Nanda spoke to a news portal and said that the story of Jogira Sara Ra Ra is that of an odd couple. He further said that the madness of the couple sets them apart from the common millennial ways. He further added that the couple lives in a small town but their ways set them apart from the milieu of the small town India, according to a news portal.

Source: PR Handout

Thus, fans were excited for the release of the film as they will get to witness the chemistry between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma for the first time. According to the news portal, Jogira Sara Ra Ra is scheduled to release in February next year.

The movie currently will be shot extensively around Lucknow, Banaras and Mumbai. The actors shared some pictures from the sets of the film in which they appear to be in all smiles as they were snapped candidly. The film is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, under the banner of Touchwood Multimedia Creations. Ghalib Asad Bhopali has written the film and Kiran Shyam Shroff is the creative Producer, according to the post by Nawazuddin.

