Why Was Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Role In Kamal Haasan Starrer 'Hey Ram' Edited Out?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui started his acting career with a small role in Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah starrer Sarfarosh. Thereafter, Nawazuddin has been a part of an array of movies. He reportedly was also a part of Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram. However, due to the long duration of the film, his role was chopped-off during the editing.

In an old media interview, Kamal Haasan revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a small but important role in Hey Ram. However, due to the prolonged running time of the film, the makers had to chop off Nawazuddin's role from the film. Kamal Haasan also revealed that during the screening of Hey Ram, he found Nawazuddin Siddiqui crying in the car parking. He revealed that Nawaz got emotional after he realised that his role from the film was edited out.

Hey Ram has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Kamal Haasan, Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Naseeruddin Shah, among others in a pivotal role. The movie produced and directed by Kamal Haasan narrates the tale of a man who plans to take avenge from the murderers of his wife. Hey Ram released in 2000 opened to positive reviews from movie-goers and critics.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy.

