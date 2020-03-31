Gautham Menon Confirms To Have Approached Kamal Haasan For 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2'

Filmmaker Gautham Menon in a tête-à-tête with a news portal revealed that he had approached Kamal Haasan for his upcoming movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. The upcoming film is reported to be the sequel to Kamal Haasan's 2006 hit movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. While the original featured Jyothika, Prakash Raj, and Daniel Bajaj in pivotal roles, the cast and crew of the upcomer are yet to be announced.

Furthermore, in the interview, Gautham Menon revealed that he is waiting for the 21-day lockdown to end, to narrate the final script of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 to Kamal Haasan. He also revealed that Kamal Haasan is very excited about the script, especially his introduction scene from the sequel. Interestingly, reports state that Kamal Haasan's introduction scene in the first part was lauded and cheered by the actor's fans. Meanwhile, the rumour mills are abuzz that actor Anushka Shetty has been approached for the lead opposite Kamal Haasan in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. However, the makers of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 are yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, Gautham Menon is awaiting the release of Dhruva Natchathiram. The movie, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Ritu Varma in the lead, is reported to be in the post-production. Reports claim that the actors have started dubbing for the project that was stalled for a few years due to financial crisis.

On the other hand, reports have it that Gautham Menon is working on a female-centric project with Anushka Shetty. According to reports, the movie will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Films International. However, the actors and the makers are yet to release an official statement about the film.

