Why Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Account Is A Must-follow

Vicky Kaushal has come a long way in his acting career. His fashion sense and style have also evolved over the years. The year 2018 was very important for him, with back-to-back superhits in the form of Raazi, Sanju and Manmarizyaan. With so much attention surrounding Kaushal, the actor gives the much-needed dose to his fans via Instagram by sharing some insights into his life. While some fans love Vicky's perfect combination of a boy next door and charming persona, others believe that it's his outfits that own the 'look-to-kill' category. Here's a compilation of all the reasons why his Instagram is a must-follow.

Here's why Vicky Kaushal's Insta account is a must-follow

Vicky Kaushal often shares throwback pictures and fans love watching his younger self. The transformation the actor has gone through is astounding. The pictures below showcase him as a child when he first arrived on the film set.

Yet another thing that is quite attractive about the actor is his dressing sense. His style game is always on the point and gives fans some major fashion goals. Check out the pictures.

Apart from his acting chops and sartorial choices, something that fans even love is the videos that he shares. Fans find it to be completely goofy and hilarious. This is definitely one of the major reasons fans follow the Raazi star.

