'Why Was Thappad Not Called Chaanta', Fan Asks Anubhav Sinha; Director Reacts

Director Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to host a quirky AMA (Ask me anything) session titled — Ask me a stupid question and I shall give you a worse answer. A fan took an opportunity to ask the director question on his latest release — 'Thappad'.

He asked, "Why was Thappad not called Chantaa". Responding to fan's 'stupid' question, Sinha wrote, "I wanted to... But Pavail wasn't able to learn to hit a Chaanta or a lappad or even a jhaapad. I had no choice" {Basically, these are all synonymous words of 'Thappad' in Hindi}.

Pavail, best known for web series such as "Made in Heaven" and "Ghost Stories" and TV show "Yudh", featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, stars opposite Taapsee Pannu in "Thappad". In the film, Taapsee essays the role of an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband, played by Pavail.

About Thappad

An Anubhav Sinha directorial, 'Thappad', stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor in prominent roles. The story of the movie revolves around how the life of a woman, who is seemingly perfect, is later shattered when her husband slaps her. But that one slap she experiences leaves a big enough stain for her to question what a relationship stands for.

'Thappad' movie created quite a stir among audiences and critics for its intriguing storyline. Actors Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta amongst others took to their respective social media handles and praised the movie and the star's phenomenal acting skills. 'Thappad' hit the screens on February 28, 2020, and now is also unveiled on Amazon Prime Video.

