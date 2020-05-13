Anubhav Sinha Gifts 15k Face Shields To Frontline Workers In UP And BMC In Maharashtra

Film director Anubhav Sinha has gifted 15,000 face shields to the Police and Frontline Workers in Uttar Pradesh and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Maharashtra. This gift comes as an appreciation gesture towards the hard work of the police personnel and medical staff who are battling the COVID pandemic in the frontline.

1,000 plastic face shields gifted

A few weeks back, Anubhav Sinha had also gifted 1,000 plastic face shields to the frontline workers like police and health professionals in areas of Agra, Varanasi, and Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. The Thappad director had also gifted about 2,000 face shields to police and health personals in Lucknow. He had also reportedly promised to gift about 20,000 face shields for people on the frontline of COVID-19 lockdown, who are relentlessly working day and night to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 Situation in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 74,281, including 47,480 active cases. While 2,415 deaths have been reported overall, around 24,386 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 244,27 and 8,903 cases respectively.

The lockdown 4.0

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted towards a fourth phase of the lockdown, however, stating that it will be different from the earlier three phases. The details and the new guidelines for the fourth phase will be announced before May 18. The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

