Anubhav Sinha Dedicates Post To Boys Of 'Thappad', Gives Special Shout-out To His Father

Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is riding the crest of success of his latest film Thappad which featured actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film has garnered massive praise from the audiences especially after its digital premiere which has enabled people to watch the masterpiece while indoors amid lockdown. While Taapsee Pannu's act in the film is lauded by one and all, Anubhav Sinha took to Instagram and gave a special shout-out to all 'the boys of Thappad'.

He dedicated his first Instagram post to his father Mr. PG Sinha, whom he credited as the inspiration behind the story of the film. Anubhav Sinha shared a heartwarming anecdote about how his father makes the first tea for himself and the filmmaker's mother every day. He wrote, "Talking of #Thappad there is one person who must be responsible for the fact that I thought of the film. My father Mr PG Sinha. Always made the first tea in the morning by himself for himself and mom. One of the more important boys of #Thappad.".

Have a look:

He also shared a series of pictures of all the boys who had been a part of the film's production-- including actor Pavail Gulati-- and dedicated a separate post for them. Each photo has a bunny face filter on every man's face which made the lead actor Taapsee Pannu laugh out loud as she wrote in the comment, "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Maza aa gaya !!!". Anubhav Sinha captioned the post, "And some more boys of #Thappad.".

Have a look:

Anubhav Sinha's Thappad has been gripping the hearts of the audience ever since it released in theatres on February 28, 2020. It looks at society's perspective on an important social issue like domestic abuse. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor among others. Thappad shows the story of many women in the country who face domestic abuse and also gives them encouragement to stand up for themselves.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu plays an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband. Taapsee's character in the film is a housewife by choice and, according to director Anubhav Sinha, it was worth exploring to see how a woman of today takes that decision.

