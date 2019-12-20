Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Humongous Christmas Tree After Kim Kardashian's Tree Was Mocked

Kylie Jenner’s Christmas celebration made the news when a photo of her gigantic tree was posted online. The rest of the holiday decorations were quite modest. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree

Fans of Kylie Jenner were seen saying that her humongous Christmas tree looked like it was plucked right from the North Pole. The 22-year-old billionaire continued her Christmas tradition by putting up a huge Christmas tree for the holiday celebrations. She had put the photos of the same on her official Instagram handle’s story section, on December 18. This was after her sister Kim was dissed on the internet.

It has been said that a massive crew helped to set up the tree, and it soared past the second level of Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion, which is quite vast. Four assistants were seen in the video she posted in her story, trying to set up the tree. In the video, Kylie was seen saying, “The process…we’re testing!” In the video, she also revealed that one of her assistants was none other than her artistic director for the Four Season Hotel, which is in Paris. She said that Jeff Leatham is here making magic, as she pointed at her camera. The team had a famous floral designer in the midst.

About Kylie's Insta post

On December 18, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself on her official Instagram handle. In the photo, she was seen wearing a dark brown outfit, with a dark brown overcoat. She was seen holding a leather bag of the same shade. Fans were seen saying that her leather boots were the main highlight of the photo. Over 5.2 million people like this Instagram post.

