Shaheen Bhatt Reacts To Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'Please Be Kind'

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left his fans, and celebs devastated. Netizens and popular faces from the industry also reacted to the pictures of the late actor being circulated all over social groups. Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt also reacted to the act and penned down her thoughts about the same.

Shaheen Bhatt, through a post on social media and expressed that if there was a time to step back and reevaluate how we do things, then it's 'now'. Meanwhile, she also talked about how photos of mourners and dead alike are splashed all over every media outlet. Shaheen Bhatt penned, "Our instincts should be to protect. Surely, our instincts should be to HELP."

Here's Shaheen Bhatt's note:

After this act, the Maharashtra Cyber took cognizance of the actor's photos being circulated on social media platforms. In a tweet, Maharastra Cyber said, "A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste." Another tweet by them also emphasised that the circulation of such pictures is liable to invite legal action as it is violative of legal guidelines and court directions.

Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth. (3/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created a void in the industry. Social media is flooded with tributes and expressions of grief as not only fans but people from all walks of life are mourning the actor's demise. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. He was known for his commendable performances in movies like Kai Po Che, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, among others.

His recently released films, Chhichhore and Drive on Netflix were also well received by the audience and critics alike. Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie and memory would be Mukesh Chhabra's upcomer- The Fault In Our Stars remake titled, Dil Bechara. The movie was slated to release on May 8, 2020, and according to reports, there were speculations that the movie would release online. The film also stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

