R Madhavan Talks About Satisfying And Rewarding Experience From His Eco-friendly Project

One of the most popular actors in both Tamil and Hindi industry, R. Madhavan, recently became a part of an eco-friendly project in Tamil Nadu. His brother, Subayogan also became a part of the project. The actor also shared his experience as to how he felt and how it had been a great learning process for him.

According to a report by ANI, actor R. Madhavan and his brother Subayogan came across a barren land in a village near Tamil Nadu’s Pilani a while ago. The reports also stated that R. Madhavan then decided to rejuvenate the exhausted and barren soil using modern, organic and indigenous procedures of agriculture. And with the serious efforts of the actor, the land was restored to quite a productive condition with the origin of earthworms and indigenous bird species. The land also consists of a green coconut plantation which was planted through sustainable methods.

When R. Madhavan was asked about how he felt while going through this entire process of taking up the eco-friendly project in Tamil Nadu, he stated how it had been one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of their lives. He also stated how it was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated and yield it was meant to be in the first place.

Sharing further about his experience, R. Madhavan stated that from preparing the land with the right mulch to putting the right fish in the well, every bit of learning had been priceless and worth it for him.

