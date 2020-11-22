R Madhavan's 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' Was Promoted Like This Back In 2001; Read Trivia

The makers of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) had come up with a unique promotional strategy that was quite unique for a movie production house at the time but was a common practice amongst many brands. The makers of the film took advantage of the audio cassette era and built a strategy around it to ensure maximum possible viewership.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was Dia Mirza’s debut film. The musical hit was directed by Gautham Menon. Here is that interesting piece of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein trivia for you:

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' Trivia:

As it turns out, the producers introduced a second set of Audio Cassettes with the original one. The second one contained four title tracks as a part of the promotion strategy. Later on, it was communicated via the TV that they will be the ones who will get to decide the title track and the ones who voted for the winner will win big prizes. Later, as the film became a hit amongst the young audience, all four songs were included in the film along with the original ones.

This strategy paid off. The film went on to become a hit amongst the young music-loving audience at the time. Even today, the film that has now managed to amass a cult following, is remembered for its music and its time-tested relatability factor.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein completed 19 years last month. On that very special occasion, Dia Mirza, who was introduced with the help of the musical success, shared an interesting bit of information via her Twitter handle. Read the tweet right here:

Here it is:

Recently, it was reported that the much-loved cult classic will be getting a sequel. The rumours were quashed by Madhavan through the following tweet:

# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. 🤞🤞🤞and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this 🙈🙈.. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है🙈🙈😆। pic.twitter.com/dKYOMEcccA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020

Back in 2001, the film did not fare as well as one had expected at the box office. The Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan, and Dia Mirza-starrer would go on to get a second life on the small screen as the people who missed it in theatres would go on to watch, relate and eventually make a place for the film in their hearts. RHTDM became one of the most memorable R Madhavan's films.

The latest addition to the library of R Madhavan's films is Maara. The film debuted digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

(Trivia Source: IMDb)

