'Will Rise Somewhere Else If You End Me Here': Kangana Ranaut's Message To 'Movie Mafia'

Hours after BMC officials reportedly raided her Mumbai office, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said that if the "movie mafia" ends her here, she would rise somewhere else and "her end would be her beginning." She took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials at her office premises in Mumbai and expressed apprehension they may demolish the property.

'My end is my beginning'

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

"It will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning. You will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... Trust me it will hurt you even more," she added.

Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends, it will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning, you will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... trust me it will hurt you even more 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Days after Kangana Ranaut said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central government has approved 'Y' level security for the actor, ahead of her arrival in Mumbai on September 9.

Kangana vs Shiv Sena

Last week, a war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban'. Kangana said that she would not accept any protection from the Mumbai Police but will prefer security from the Centre or the Himachal Pradesh Police after she agreed to expose the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel amid the ongoing investigation by the CBI and NCB into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena continuing its attack on Kangana called her a 'mental woman' in its mouthpiece Saamana. The editorial while trying to rake the insider versus outsider discrimination, said, “Mumbai is like now Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (referring to Kangana's words), which is an insult to all the Marathi people and 106 Martyred soldiers who sacrificed for Mumbai. This will not be tolerated if an outsider actress, who achieved everything from Mumbai, insults and speaks wrong about Mumbai. This act must be condemned in the state legislature."

"The “Mental Woman” who insulted Mumbai and the police, does not have the right to live in Maharashtra, and this statement is already given by the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh without any hesitation. This has to be accepted," the article read reiterating that Kangana shouldn't be allowed in Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)

