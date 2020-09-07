Speaker Directs Maharashtra HM To Present A Report On Kangana's Remarks Within 24 Hours

On Monday, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker directed state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to submit a report on Kangana Ranaut's alleged insult to Mumbai within 24 hours. This action was taken on the basis of a representation submitted by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. It is pertinent to note that Sarnaik had earlier threatened Ranaut of violence by the Sena women's wing and wanted sedition charges to be slapped against her.

Ranaut has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. She had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. In a shocking development, Raut refused to backtrack from his stance and used a cuss word against the Manikarnika actor. The latter who is set to return to Mumbai on September 9 has been granted Y-grade security by the Centre.

मुंबईची पाकव्याप्त काश्मीर व तालिबानशी तुलना करून बेछूट आरोप करणाऱ्या कंगनावर योग्य ती कारवाई करण्याची लेखी विनंती मी आज विधानसभा अध्यक्षांना केली. त्यांनी गृहमंत्र्यांना याची तातडीने चौकशी करून 24 तासात अहवाल सादर करण्यास सांगितले आहे. pic.twitter.com/CGfrQM0E5H — Pratap Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 7, 2020

Sena MLA demands passage of a resolution

In his letter to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, the Sena legislator lamented that no legal action against Ranaut had been initiated even after several political leaders in Mumbai demanded the same. He maintained that the public representatives had been pained by her remarks on Mumbai, a city for which 106 martyrs had laid down their lives. Sarnaik alleged that the aforesaid actor had repeatedly besmirched Mumbai via social media.

Moreover, he added that Ranaut and some artists had accused each other of consuming drugs while commenting on the Sushant death probe. He urged the Speaker to ensure that all the MLAs condemn her remarks on the floor of the Assembly. Sarnaik demanded a resolution be passed seeking legal action against Ranaut.

Sushant death probe

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. The Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau have registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and other persons. Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested multiple individuals including Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda, and helper Dipesh Sawant. Rhea has already been questioned by the NCB twice and has been summoned again on Tuesday.

