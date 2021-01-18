Sonali Bendre Behl Announces The First Book Of 2021 For Her Monthly Book Club

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre Behl is an avid book lover and often engages with her fans over book conversations. She owns a book club on Instagram and decides a book for the month and read it, over which they have a discussion by the end of every month. This month, Sonali Bendre's book club decided the book The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley. Here's all you need to know about the new book from Sonali's book club.

Sonali Bendre announces the first book of the year, SBC

Sharing a post on Instagram, Sonali Bendre Behl announced the first book she chose for 2021. In the caption, she wrote that 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride and she wanted to start 2021 with a light, feel-good book. She happily announced the first book of the year, The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley.

Sonali further shared about the book and wrote that it's about friendship, love and a book dropped at a cafe, which happens to intertwine the lives of six strangers. Sonali is looking forward to embarking this journey with her book club. The actor also wrote that she's hoping this year is filled with positivity and sunshine at the Sonali Bendre Book Club.

Also Read: Sonali Bendre Behl 'feels Good' As She Flaunts Hair, Says 'Love Is In The Hair'; Watch

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sonali Bendre Shares A Throwback Post, Fans Call Her 'evergreen'

Also Read: Sonali Bendre Behl Shares Pic With Giant Tortoise From 'conversation With Nature Series'

Sonali Bendre's fans and followers on Instagram were excited to know about the first book for 2021. The author of the book Clare Pooley left a comment under Sonali's picture and was grateful that the actor chose her book. One member of Sonali's book club also left a comment that she was excited to buy the book.

Another Instagram user wrote, "Sticking through the book is the key", adding that "it's very well written"(sic). Sonali Bendre's book club decide a book each month and read it together. After each member of the book club finishes reading the book, they discuss it on a virtual chat.



Also Read: Sonali Bendre Behl Shares 'sunkissed' Picture While 'Looking At The Sunny Side'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.