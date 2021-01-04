Sonali Bendre Behl Shares 'sunkissed' Picture While 'Looking At The Sunny Side'

Sonali Bendre Behl has been quite active on her social media. She has been sharing her personal as well as professional updates on it. She recently took to her Instagram to share a 'sunkissed' picture of herself. She even added a small caption talking about her vision for the New Year. Read further ahead to know Sonali's plans.

Sonali Bendre's New Year vision

Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram to share a 'sunkissed' picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen lazying around in the couch while facing the window. She wrote her New Year vision on her caption. It read, "Looking at the sunny side of things for 2021. #SwitchOnTheSunshine." Her comment section is filled with her fans wishing her New Year and even praising her looks. Check it out:

Earlier, she shared a picture with the backdrop of the sunset on her birthday. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a floral top and jeans. Her comment section is filled with birthday wishes from her celebrity friends and her fans. She captioned her picture as, "Mantra for 2021: Inhale the future, exhale the past and take #OneDayAtATime..." Check it out:

Sonali Bendre Behl's Instagram is filled with her vacation pictures. She shared a picture with her friend and soul sister, Gayatri Oberoi. In the picture, they can be seen spending time together on the beach. Check it out:

On the Work Front

Sonali made her debut with Aag (1995) at the age of 19 and this was the beginning of her fruitful career. In 2004, she revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer. She took her break and went to New York for her treatment. In 2012, she made her comeback with Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! She was also a part of India's Best Dramebaaz as a judge. Sonali Bendre was recently seen shooting for an advertisement on television. She shared a BTS video of the shoot and told her fans that she is in a safe environment while working. Check out the video:

